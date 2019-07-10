McDonald’s is the biggest fast food chain in the world, but that doesn’t mean their franchisees want to rest on their laurels, especially in the area of chicken sandwiches:

From CNBC:

“A Chicken Sandwich at McDonald’s should be our top priority,” the National Owners Association board said in an email addressed to fellow operators on Wednesday.

U.S. franchisees formed the NOA last year as the Chicago-based company pushed discounts and expensive high-tech store renovations, which owners say were weighing on their profitability.

McDonald’s carries Chicken McNuggets and the McChicken sandwich. But the board wrote in the email that they do not compete in the premium chicken sandwich category, with either a grilled or crispy option.

“Chick Fil A’s results demonstrate the power of chicken,” the board wrote.

People helpfully provided some pointers and other thoughts:

Trending

If McDonald’s were to copy Chick-fil-A a little too much it could earn them some progressive ire, but hey, Bernie Sanders will be slamming them regardless so what the heck!

But at least no politicians have intervened… yet:

No need for any government interference. The free market will have this one.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chick-Fil-Amcdonalds