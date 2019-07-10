McDonald’s is the biggest fast food chain in the world, but that doesn’t mean their franchisees want to rest on their laurels, especially in the area of chicken sandwiches:

McDonald's US franchisees ask for a chicken sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A https://t.co/sQsd7vO4Bq — CNBC (@CNBC) July 10, 2019

From CNBC:

“A Chicken Sandwich at McDonald’s should be our top priority,” the National Owners Association board said in an email addressed to fellow operators on Wednesday. U.S. franchisees formed the NOA last year as the Chicago-based company pushed discounts and expensive high-tech store renovations, which owners say were weighing on their profitability. McDonald’s carries Chicken McNuggets and the McChicken sandwich. But the board wrote in the email that they do not compete in the premium chicken sandwich category, with either a grilled or crispy option. “Chick Fil A’s results demonstrate the power of chicken,” the board wrote.

People helpfully provided some pointers and other thoughts:

Ask for their customer service manual FIRST — ᏝᏗᏖᎧᎩᏗ (@___M__A__C___) July 10, 2019

Customers are asking for "service" like ChickfFil-A. My Pleasure! — NothingBurger? (@UR_Dumber) July 10, 2019

I've been to Chic Fil A about a thousand times in the last 7 years. I have never, not even once, had my order messed up or gotten subpar food served to me. I can't say the same for any other fast food chain. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) July 10, 2019

This is like Kia wanting to compete with Rolls Royce. https://t.co/iMVkkDpMXO — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) July 10, 2019

It’s not just the sandwich though. It’s the service, the attitude, and the cleanliness. https://t.co/xb9o1LWg38 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 10, 2019

McDonalds, how about we work on fixing those ice cream machines first? https://t.co/h0iAfPuISh — Travis Mersiovsky (@TMersiovsky) July 10, 2019

A chicken sandwich made of excellent customer service? — Gregg Stokes (@greggstokes2) July 10, 2019

If McDonald’s were to copy Chick-fil-A a little too much it could earn them some progressive ire, but hey, Bernie Sanders will be slamming them regardless so what the heck!

Better instruct the employees on proper etiquette, politeness, gratitude and superior cleanliness too. We don’t go simply for the sandwich. Great job @ChickfilA — Chef Michael Perry (@lcbchefperry) July 10, 2019

What McDonalds is missing entirely is how well Chick fil a operates. Clean, friendly customer service that is second to none. McD could never compete with that. — classico sinatra (@mvtteo_sinatra) July 10, 2019

Hey @McDonalds your franchisees should ask for @ChickfilA’s employees. Theyre what make the difference. Not the sangwich — Robert Beezer (@PatriotBeezer) July 10, 2019

The McFil-A is on its way. https://t.co/YlCa8Wpt30 — NationofJake (@NationofJake) July 10, 2019

McDonald’s has it all wrong. It’s how CFA treats it’s employee, customers, and owners. Chicken sandwich is just a plus. — Johnny Weber (@JwivWeber) July 10, 2019

But at least no politicians have intervened… yet:

Capitalism at work, someone doing better, create a product to compete. God Bless America — Marc Montana (@Marc_Montana) July 10, 2019

No need for any government interference. The free market will have this one.