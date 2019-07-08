Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among House Dems who voted against an emergency funding bill to send aid for people in ICE detention centers, but she’s made it known to Republicans that she’s open to discussions while also blaming the GOP for causing the problem. Here’s what congressional Republicans would have to do in order to be able to perhaps win AOC’s support:

If the GOP is suddenly so concerned w/ funding “humanitarian crises” they‘ve created, let’s come up w an *actual* funding package that ensures no person in public housing has to drink poisoned water or suffer cold winters again. Simple: GOP needs to pay NYCHA the $34b they owe. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2019

And as you might have guessed, people have thoughts on that:

GOP did NOT create the problem. https://t.co/Q038uGPI5G — Jason Fogg (@foggler) July 8, 2019

GP Why should federal taxpayers continue to fund a state/city entity that has wasted billions over the years on inept employees, unearned raises, and massive union pensions and hasn't done the work it's required to do for the poor it supposedly serves? https://t.co/COnhnjraX2 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 8, 2019

Fix the corruption in NYC and this problem is solved. You must have missed this. Trump admin went after the housing authority over health violations. Seems Republicans are trying to help. https://t.co/r5JTaX0Mme — Rick N (@03lefty) July 8, 2019

***

Related:

‘Great, NOW the GOP is makin’ it rain’! AOC quick to blame Repubs for flooding, gets SCHOOLED on how weather works

The girl can’t help it: AOC’s latest clapback over Nancy Pelosi includes — what else? — a lie