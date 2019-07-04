We told you earlier that CNN’s Jim Acosta provided an update as to the status of the “Baby Trump” balloon that will be flying somewhere near tonight’s “Salute to America” event in DC

Giant robot Trump tweeting on toilet coming to DC to protest Fourth celebration https://t.co/8a8jgY65JU pic.twitter.com/3fKsovyF6l — The Hill (@thehill) July 3, 2019

Protesters will bring 16-foot statue of Trump tweeting on a golden TOILET to his 'Salute to America' in D.C. https://t.co/147r8NESjR pic.twitter.com/yVHS6SJMBs — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 3, 2019

So it sounds like there will basically be two events in DC tonight: Trump’s “Salute to America” and the Resistance’s “Salute to TDS”:

Surely, Trump will never recover from this. https://t.co/kkvo9z2GFJ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 3, 2019

You might have guessed that the Code Pink is among those involved in both the “robot Trump tweeting on a toilet” as well as the inflatable “Baby Trump.” That’s a lot of freedom of expression for activists who often accuse Trump of being a “fascist.”

A giant rendering of Trump crapping on the Swamp sounds like something the White House ordered for the parade https://t.co/aqTAqSzzTe — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 3, 2019

That'll show him… — Michelle617 (@MichelleS617) July 4, 2019



Yes! Down with Independence Day! https://t.co/dQZIdq3tBA — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) July 3, 2019

Resistance activists sure know how to celebrate the Fourth, don’t they?