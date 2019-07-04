We told you earlier that CNN’s Jim Acosta provided an update as to the status of the “Baby Trump” balloon that will be flying somewhere near tonight’s “Salute to America” event in DC

Trending

So it sounds like there will basically be two events in DC tonight: Trump’s “Salute to America” and the Resistance’s “Salute to TDS”:

You might have guessed that the Code Pink is among those involved in both the “robot Trump tweeting on a toilet” as well as the inflatable “Baby Trump.” That’s a lot of freedom of expression for activists who often accuse Trump of being a “fascist.”


https://twitter.com/perpetualvjlinz/status/1146538333155315712

Resistance activists sure know how to celebrate the Fourth, don’t they?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 4th of julyCode PinkDonald TrumpIndependence DaySalute to America