It’s Independence Day, and here’s Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s tweeted observance of the holiday:

Is that a direct swipe at Nike, Colin Kaepernick and others who have recently been hyperventilating at the sight of the Betsy Ross flag? We think it just might be.

Trending

Rest assured McConnell’s tweet sparked a whole lot of triggering, but it’s the Fourth of July and there will be more than enough fireworks later on — no more will be necessary.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Betsy Ross flagMitch McConnellNike