It’s Independence Day, and here’s Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s tweeted observance of the holiday:

Happy Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/Z6dt3VPzfx — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 4, 2019

Is that a direct swipe at Nike, Colin Kaepernick and others who have recently been hyperventilating at the sight of the Betsy Ross flag? We think it just might be.

#CocaineMitch is trolling everyone and I am here for it. https://t.co/5ytEArkkRf — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) July 4, 2019

Cocaine Mitch is trolling woke Twitter https://t.co/9eC2b2hlOO — Bong-Hits for Moderates (@jerweber) July 4, 2019

McConnell’s office is consistently producing the most share-worthy content among GOP electeds. This is great. https://t.co/98PtEElbFV — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 4, 2019

Rest assured McConnell’s tweet sparked a whole lot of triggering, but it’s the Fourth of July and there will be more than enough fireworks later on — no more will be necessary.