According to recent reports, Mexican authorities are taking greater action to prevent people from attempting illegal border crossings:

Believe it or not (yeah, you’ll believe it), a Democrat U.S. senator is actually troubled by that news:

“Trump’s dirty work”? They really want to get him re-elected, don’t they? First of all, it’s nice of Dick to admit that Trump’s tariff threat (and his demand about what Mexico do to avoid it) worked:


But it’s always nice when a congressional Democrat spills the beans about their real priorities:

Blumenthal’s tweet is such an unintentional backfire that the GOP and Trump might find a way to incorporate it into some 2020 re-election ads.

