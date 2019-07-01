According to recent reports, Mexican authorities are taking greater action to prevent people from attempting illegal border crossings:

Mexican National Guard members prevent Central American migrants from crossing the Rio Bravo, in Ciudad Juarez, State of Chihuahua, #Mexico. #AFP 📸 Herika Martinez pic.twitter.com/x4NGkspYIP — AFPMexico (@AFPMexico) June 21, 2019

Believe it or not (yeah, you’ll believe it), a Democrat U.S. senator is actually troubled by that news:

Mexico doing Trump’s dirty work—another picture worth a thousand words. https://t.co/oZzJVbFH4A — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 30, 2019

“Trump’s dirty work”? They really want to get him re-elected, don’t they? First of all, it’s nice of Dick to admit that Trump’s tariff threat (and his demand about what Mexico do to avoid it) worked:

Oh no they are upholding an agreement with another nation to prevent people from using their land to break the law in another, how terrible — Douglas Bagwell (@DouglasBagwell2) July 1, 2019

Actually, Senator – Mexico is doing work YOU and your colleagues on capitol hill won't do. #ImmigrationReform — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) July 1, 2019

Absolutely Awesome. See what happens with threat of tariffs! — Greg Gorman (@GregGorman3) July 1, 2019





That is their job in their side of the border dumbbell. — George Rudolph (@thenewnarrative) July 1, 2019

But it’s always nice when a congressional Democrat spills the beans about their real priorities:

Da Nang Dick seems upset some invaders are prevented from entering the United States during the Democrat Voter Drive. https://t.co/b0TEsMtWbG — JWF (@JammieWF) July 1, 2019

And they deny they want open borders. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) July 1, 2019

Proof again that Sen Blumenthal will not do anything to prevent illegal immigration or lift a finger to create a path to citizenship. Shame on you. https://t.co/MsdWjlDNl2 — Dan Carter (@DanCarterCT) July 1, 2019

To confirm, you want them to risk their lives by crossing? Looking for another sad photo op you can exploit? #sureyoucare — 🇺🇸🌸🍊🧡💋southerngalpal🌸🍊🧡💋🇺🇸 (@belleofva) July 1, 2019

If by dirty work you mean people entering the country illegally then sure. By the way, another example of dirty work is lying about your military record…. https://t.co/ibPdJZdNRc — GamecockPuck18 (@hardy9_t) July 1, 2019

Blumenthal’s tweet is such an unintentional backfire that the GOP and Trump might find a way to incorporate it into some 2020 re-election ads.