At last night’s Democrat debate & softball game with the moderators, Kamala Harris attempted to break up some bickering by reminding everybody why they were there:

Kamala Harris: "America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we're going to put food on their table" https://t.co/MxDLg0Smkg #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/yRLLmbmLE9 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 28, 2019

Is that so?

Hey I put food on my own table — Craig (@GaspardCraig) June 28, 2019

Does anybody want to rely on that bunch from the Dem debates to put food on their table?

It isn’t the politicians job to put food on my table. @KamalaHarris isn’t Queen or my mother no matter how much she wants to be. — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) June 28, 2019

I don’t need big government to put food in the table. — ana horrnik (@ahorrnik) June 28, 2019

I actually have zero interest in politicians putting food on my table and am in fact deeply perturbed when people like Kamala Harris decide that’s their job. https://t.co/glZPhzrTlq — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) June 28, 2019

Harris and the Dems really would appreciate it if everybody was completely dependent on the government, and it shows.

Not your fn job. https://t.co/oD5L2Lr1Jh — Ammosexual Deetz (@tahDeetz) June 28, 2019

Not sure a politician has ever put as much as one Cheerio on my family’s table. — Andy Dyer (@Andy_Dyer_NOVA) June 28, 2019

I can put food on my own table for my family – I would like politic ans to leave me alone — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) June 28, 2019

I'll put food on my own table, thanks. https://t.co/4mBifhfVot — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) June 28, 2019

How I put food on my table: – Go to work

– Get paid

– Go to the store and buy food

– Bring home food and prepare it at meal times

– Set prepared food on table Only assistance I need from the government is to keep their hands off my income. — Mr. Burly (@mrbrinnon) June 28, 2019

I’ll put food on my own table — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) June 28, 2019

I don’t expect the government to put food on my table. I’m not your serf. — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) June 28, 2019

Stop thinking about how to put food on my damn table. Your left wing policies only cause high rent, expensive energy & homelessness. https://t.co/5oPRu4s2EV — John Glendenning🇺🇸 (@johnglenpdx) June 28, 2019

Government food on my table? It would be worse than airline food. No thanks, just get out of my way and I'll handle feeding my family on my own. Thanks anyway Kamala. https://t.co/swMLZaFfXY — Kevin Glasgow (@K_Glasgow) June 28, 2019

Relying on people like Harris and the Dems/socialists at the debate to “put food on your table” would be the surest way to end up going hungry.