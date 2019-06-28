At last night’s Democrat debate & softball game with the moderators, Kamala Harris attempted to break up some bickering by reminding everybody why they were there:

Is that so?

Does anybody want to rely on that bunch from the Dem debates to put food on their table?

Harris and the Dems really would appreciate it if everybody was completely dependent on the government, and it shows.

Relying on people like Harris and the Dems/socialists at the debate to “put food on your table” would be the surest way to end up going hungry.

