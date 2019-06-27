The Supreme Court ruling that redistricting issues are matters for state legislatures to work out has triggered many on the Left who seem to be conveniently pretending that Democrats never gerrymander. Among those longing for what might have been for the Supreme Court are the Daily Kos political director and a ThinkProgress columnist:

If Merrick Garland had been on the Supreme Court, today we would have had a 5-4 ruling against partisan gerrymandering. Never forget. — David Nir (@DavidNir) June 27, 2019

If Merrick Garland were on the Supreme Court, we'd have had a 6-3 decision against partisan gerrymandering last term. And this term would have cut back drastically on Citizens United and potentially revived the Voting Rights Act. https://t.co/2YQQwJ0KAR — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 27, 2019

Dare to dream!

Never forget Merrick Garland. May he rest in peace. #RIP https://t.co/ZOBnMWQ5qD — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 27, 2019

Stop speaking ill of the dead. https://t.co/ixgLYV0tR2 — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) June 27, 2019

Ha!