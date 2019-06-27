In case you hadn’t heard (judging from the polls, many haven’t), Rep. Eric Swalwell is running for president, and let’s just say he’s considered an extreme long shot for the nomination. Knowing that, Swalwell has little reason not to swing for the fences against the 2020 competition, namely Joe Biden:

Ouch:

Trending

Swalwell ended up using the nukes against his own side!

It escalated quickly.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DemDebate2020 campaignCNNEric SwalwellJoe Biden