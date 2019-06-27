In case you hadn’t heard (judging from the polls, many haven’t), Rep. Eric Swalwell is running for president, and let’s just say he’s considered an extreme long shot for the nomination. Knowing that, Swalwell has little reason not to swing for the fences against the 2020 competition, namely Joe Biden:

Wow, that's taking it up a notch, Swalwell. 'Don't vote for Biden because he's gonna DIE.' pic.twitter.com/zO3fj5CCFj — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 27, 2019

Ouch:

Yikes. "I'll be a president who will actually have to live with the decisions that I make. And so that, too, will have to be a priority." https://t.co/rzJE5D6BEd — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 27, 2019

Swalwell ended up using the nukes against his own side!

This clown has no chance anyway, so he should just start roasting the hell out of Biden for being old AF. "Why did Joe Biden cross the road? It had just been invented!" https://t.co/hsyIZEAAcN — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 27, 2019

Did Biden refuse to hand his guns over to Swalwell or something? Does the Secret Service need to step in? — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) June 27, 2019

It escalated quickly.