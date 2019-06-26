As we told you earlier this afternoon, the Wayfair Walkout, which has been endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, officially got underway. The workers are protesting the company CEO’s decision to keep sending beds for migrant kids to sleep on. No, seriously. Among the Wayfair Walkout supporters is Democrat Rep. Joe Kennedy III:

A powerful act of solidarity. Proud of these Wayfair employees taking a stand against the inhuman conditions at our border. https://t.co/URsGoYo42H — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 26, 2019

So it’s “inhumane” for the company to send things to make the kids more… comfortable?

Lmao they don’t want the kids to have beds 😂 — Anthony Jr. (@aaprojr) June 26, 2019

Er, guess not.

Taking a stand against inhuman conditions by making those conditions worse. Brave — Troy Podoll (@tpodoll1) June 26, 2019

Taking a stand refusing to provide beds for children in need. https://t.co/ZaILJZ1IYJ — Nightingale 🇺🇸📚 (@msnightwriter) June 26, 2019

So there’s another Democrat who’s “helping.”