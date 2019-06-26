As we told you earlier this afternoon, the Wayfair Walkout, which has been endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, officially got underway. The workers are protesting the company CEO’s decision to keep sending beds for migrant kids to sleep on. No, seriously. Among the Wayfair Walkout supporters is Democrat Rep. Joe Kennedy III:

So it’s “inhumane” for the company to send things to make the kids more… comfortable?

Er, guess not.

So there’s another Democrat who’s “helping.”

