As we told you earlier, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was outside the Homestead detention center today, just hours before the first Democrat debate begins in Florida, and called it a “stain on our country.” Warren conveniently left out the fact that the center opened in 2015 under the Obama administration.

Warren called for emergency funding for border-related issues, and guess what she missed in the process:

You just can’t make this stuff up:

The House bill was defeated in the Senate, and others missed the vote as well:

