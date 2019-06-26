As we told you earlier, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was outside the Homestead detention center today, just hours before the first Democrat debate begins in Florida, and called it a “stain on our country.” Warren conveniently left out the fact that the center opened in 2015 under the Obama administration.

There are a lot of different ways that we get in the fight. And one of them is that you show up. I'm at the Homestead detention center today and I hope you'll be watching. https://t.co/vzXqUlaiIM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 26, 2019

.@ewarren outside the Homestead detention center: “It is a stain on our country.” pic.twitter.com/xfNYOdomte — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) June 26, 2019

Warren called for emergency funding for border-related issues, and guess what she missed in the process:

Instead of making it to the Senate vote on emergency border funding at 2pm, Elizabeth Warren is holding a photo op outside the Homestead Detention Center in Florida to talk about… [you guessed it] the need for emergency border funding.pic.twitter.com/ni2o5QPd9k — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 26, 2019

You just can’t make this stuff up:

Elizabeth Warren missing a Senate vote on border funding for a photo op on the need for border funding is the perfect encapsulation of 2020 Democrats. https://t.co/OMnL0qzI6l — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 26, 2019

Add Warren to the list — she's skipping major votes on border funding to campaign/hold a photo op on border funding. Absolutely incredible. https://t.co/OMnL0qzI6l pic.twitter.com/xrKoEqJj0u — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 26, 2019

The House bill was defeated in the Senate, and others missed the vote as well: