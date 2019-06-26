The first round of Democrat debates is over, and the second round will take place Thursday night. One of the participants in the second debate round is former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who got a hint that he’s got some work to do in the area of being recognized by the people:

D’OH! However, Hickenlooper tried to make the best of it:

Trending

Nice try for a save, pal!

Ain’t that the truth.

Yep, something like that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DemDebate#DemocraticDebate2020 electionJohn Hickenlooper