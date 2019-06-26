The first round of Democrat debates is over, and the second round will take place Thursday night. One of the participants in the second debate round is former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who got a hint that he’s got some work to do in the area of being recognized by the people:

Security person outside debate site just now : “are you here to pick up press credentials?”

John Hickenlooper: “…I’m a candidate” — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) June 26, 2019

D’OH! However, Hickenlooper tried to make the best of it:

Last time, we elected the most famous candidate. Let’s try something new. — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) June 26, 2019

Nice try for a save, pal!

in case you needed evidence that too many people are running for President… https://t.co/Il3us6wVx0 — julie rovner (@jrovner) June 26, 2019

Ain’t that the truth.

Security guard: “where’s your pass?”

My first year: “I’m a teacher” https://t.co/Jc3LoHK2FQ — Caroline Holtgrewe (@Caro__Holtgrewe) June 27, 2019

Yep, something like that.