A few days before the first Democrat debate, President Trump said he might do some live tweeting during the event. As the first ten Dems debated, amid some serious technical problem on NBC, Trump summed up his opinion of it all with one word:

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Many would agree, but Sen. Lindsey Graham upped the ante on the embarrassment level:

Mr. President, I respectfully disagree. To associate this crowd with BORING is an unfair attack on BORING people. BORING would be a step up! #DemocraticDebate https://t.co/Atygj6718r — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 27, 2019

Shots fired!

Trump nailed it. If this is the competition, Trump is going to win 2020. https://t.co/sGBTmJ2wqq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2019

He's not wrong. Of course…all debates with 56 people are boring. https://t.co/u9WGyLj62F — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 27, 2019

This wins the night, I can't stop laughing https://t.co/g6uE811OGY — Bethany Bowra (@BethanyBowra) June 27, 2019

And there’s still one more night of Dem debate to go!