It’s time once again for another article that could be titled Guilt-Ridden Lifestyles of the Rich and Undertaxed:
18 members of some of the wealthiest families in America have a message for 2020 presidential candidates: Tax us more. https://t.co/MbSjP7PHWZ
— CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2019
But wait, there’s good news for them:
No ones stopping them from sending in donations. Waiting….
— Marissa Lynn (@marimadi14) June 24, 2019
They can already pay more in taxes. The only thing stopping them is themselves.
— Mars (of which the Moon is a part) (@idrawrobots) June 24, 2019
If the guilt is just too overbearing to want to wait for the government to force them to pay more taxes, there’s a way for them to ease their consciences:
Do they realize they can stroke a check to the IRS, and it will gladly deposit it? https://t.co/BIyF5zRU1O
— Janna Min | ê¹€ ë¯¼ ì • (@jmin0817) June 24, 2019
They could donate as much money as they wanted right now. https://t.co/xj26BoJHqH
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 24, 2019
They sure could:
Gifts to the United States:
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Funds Management Branch
P.O. Box 1328
Parkersburg, WV 26106-1328
Hope that helps, guys! https://t.co/HVZ2fm4rfk
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 24, 2019
Knock yourselves out:
— Jorge Padilla (@jhpadillaleal) June 24, 2019
Dig deep, folks!
They can write a check to the treasury any time they like. Lead by example please.
— Dennis Wingo (@wingod) June 24, 2019
Nothing is stopping them from voluntarily giving more of their money to the treasury lol
— Steven (@brother_steve) June 24, 2019
Donâ€™t like the loopholes, donâ€™t use the loopholes. https://t.co/x6n3OLDTEf
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) June 24, 2019
How much money do you think they all pay to accountants who root out every possible deduction at tax time?