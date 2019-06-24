It’s time once again for another article that could be titled Guilt-Ridden Lifestyles of the Rich and Undertaxed:

18 members of some of the wealthiest families in America have a message for 2020 presidential candidates: Tax us more. https://t.co/MbSjP7PHWZ — CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2019

But wait, there’s good news for them:

No ones stopping them from sending in donations. Waiting…. — Marissa Lynn (@marimadi14) June 24, 2019

They can already pay more in taxes. The only thing stopping them is themselves. — Mars (of which the Moon is a part) (@idrawrobots) June 24, 2019

If the guilt is just too overbearing to want to wait for the government to force them to pay more taxes, there’s a way for them to ease their consciences:

Do they realize they can stroke a check to the IRS, and it will gladly deposit it? https://t.co/BIyF5zRU1O — Janna Min | ê¹€ ë¯¼ ì • (@jmin0817) June 24, 2019

They could donate as much money as they wanted right now. https://t.co/xj26BoJHqH — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 24, 2019

They sure could:

Gifts to the United States:

U.S. Department of the Treasury

Funds Management Branch

P.O. Box 1328

Parkersburg, WV 26106-1328 Hope that helps, guys! https://t.co/HVZ2fm4rfk — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 24, 2019

Dig deep, folks!

They can write a check to the treasury any time they like. Lead by example please. — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) June 24, 2019

Nothing is stopping them from voluntarily giving more of their money to the treasury lol — Steven (@brother_steve) June 24, 2019

Donâ€™t like the loopholes, donâ€™t use the loopholes. https://t.co/x6n3OLDTEf — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) June 24, 2019

How much money do you think they all pay to accountants who root out every possible deduction at tax time?