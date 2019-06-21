As the large field of 2020 Dems continue to try and out-progressive one another, Sen. Cory Booker really took a swing for the fences with his answer to a question about possibly being Joe Biden’s running mate:

So Booker wouldn’t run with another male? Not even T-Bone? That’s not very Spartacus of him.

And we’re still at the earliest stages of cringe-iness in the race.

The Democrat candidates seem to be working hard towards that unintentional goal.

