As the large field of 2020 Dems continue to try and out-progressive one another, Sen. Cory Booker really took a swing for the fences with his answer to a question about possibly being Joe Biden’s running mate:
.@Lawrence: "Could you run on a ticket with Joe Biden?"
Sen. Cory Booker: "I do not think there should be two men on a ticket…we should have tickets that have racial and gender diversity in them" pic.twitter.com/HTU1Uab5m4
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 21, 2019
So Booker wouldn’t run with another male? Not even T-Bone? That’s not very Spartacus of him.
This. Is. So. Cringe. https://t.co/X2smGTqSK5
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 21, 2019
And we’re still at the earliest stages of cringe-iness in the race.
Identity Politics much?
— Torcular Herophili (@beauxtx1) June 21, 2019
Qualifications don't matter. https://t.co/7hIZc2OnR2
— WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) June 21, 2019
So Sen. Booker voted McCain/ Palin? Didn’t see that coming
— DPSass (@DPSass) June 21, 2019
Glad to see race and gender mean more to him than merit. https://t.co/3JXNNp95MW
— matt (@smattdatbutt) June 21, 2019
I'm calling it. Trump wins 2020. https://t.co/73gPWRk0vY
— Patzer (@geraeldo) June 21, 2019
The Democrat candidates seem to be working hard towards that unintentional goal.