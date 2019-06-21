As the large field of 2020 Dems continue to try and out-progressive one another, Sen. Cory Booker really took a swing for the fences with his answer to a question about possibly being Joe Biden’s running mate:

.@Lawrence: "Could you run on a ticket with Joe Biden?" Sen. Cory Booker: "I do not think there should be two men on a ticket…we should have tickets that have racial and gender diversity in them" pic.twitter.com/HTU1Uab5m4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 21, 2019

So Booker wouldn’t run with another male? Not even T-Bone? That’s not very Spartacus of him.

And we’re still at the earliest stages of cringe-iness in the race.

Identity Politics much? — Torcular Herophili (@beauxtx1) June 21, 2019

So Sen. Booker voted McCain/ Palin? Didn’t see that coming — DPSass (@DPSass) June 21, 2019

Glad to see race and gender mean more to him than merit. https://t.co/3JXNNp95MW — matt (@smattdatbutt) June 21, 2019

The Democrat candidates seem to be working hard towards that unintentional goal.