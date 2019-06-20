Kamala Harris has been so helpful in explaining why Democrats are going all-out to try and help keep people in the U.S. illegally that her campaign figured maybe somebody would want a poster, so here it is:

Our new poster will look even better on your wall. Get yours today before they run out. https://t.co/1wCh13D3dV pic.twitter.com/kVlqnQjWU7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 19, 2019

First of all:

Sorry, we don’t believe in walls — Meh ⚡️ (@madizzle1027) June 19, 2019

LOL! And others had thoughts on the poster as well:

Avatar's Na'vi people are claiming appropriation … https://t.co/fet04tZj5L — Wingo is a Jedi name 🎅🏼 (@mikepinkshoes) June 20, 2019

If you have a poster of any politician on your wall, check yourself in somewhere. — Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) June 20, 2019

Why is she a smurf? — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) June 19, 2019

You were awesome in Avatar! https://t.co/MCJbRqScyL — Purveyor of Humbug (@Machovell1an) June 20, 2019

You look like an extra from Avatar. — Beto O’Skydash (@skydash) June 20, 2019

Why is there mac and cheese in the background? https://t.co/OLI155OiOJ — Reaganesque (@TheReaganWay) June 20, 2019

That would be a nice honest touch.