OK, we have to admit that we’re starting to totally lose track of all the scary predictions about what’s going to happen and when as it pertains to climate change. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez gave the world 12 years to act, but here’s another dire warning with a specific year that it could all come to an end:

Civilization could crumble by 2050 if we don't stop climate change now, new policy paper from an Australian think tank says. – @NBCNewsMACH https://t.co/aRTL0c5eIg — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 20, 2019

Gee, the Senate Democrats should really be given a chance to vote on the Green New Deal asap so this can be thwarted! What? Oh, never mind.

Where have we heard that before? 🤔 — CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) June 20, 2019

The message is consistent but the year changes as needed.

Stop. Please. Just stop. — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) June 20, 2019

Stop it with this silliness. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 20, 2019

And the goal posts just keep moving…

The people carrying that must be getting exhausted by now!