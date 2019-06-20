OK, we have to admit that we’re starting to totally lose track of all the scary predictions about what’s going to happen and when as it pertains to climate change. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez gave the world 12 years to act, but here’s another dire warning with a specific year that it could all come to an end:

Gee, the Senate Democrats should really be given a chance to vote on the Green New Deal asap so this can be thwarted! What? Oh, never mind.

Trending

The message is consistent but the year changes as needed.

And the goal posts just keep moving…

The people carrying that must be getting exhausted by now!

