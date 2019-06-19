We’re now in the midst of over 20 Democrats clamoring for progressive accolades, which means that the class warfare will be ramping up even more. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is one of the candidates who is trying to out-progressive the others:

O’Rourke: ‘I Don’t Know That Anybody Deserves to Have a Billion Dollars’ https://t.co/ngzUBCqvSu — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 19, 2019

From the Free Beacon:

Former Texas congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke suggested no one deserves to have a billion dollars during an interview with the New York Times. “I don’t know that anyone deserves to have a billion dollars,” O’Rourke told the Times when asked if anyone deserves to have that much money.

And we all know who wants to decide who “deserves” to have lots of money.

Perhaps O’Rourke should tell that to some of the Democrats’ mega-donors, and maybe even select members of the family.

Thanksgiving dinner with the father-in-law might be a little awkward this year — Mike Feller (@MikeFeller1) June 19, 2019

the father-in-law must've shut off the flow of cash — Pete Valdez (@Pete_T_V) June 19, 2019

LOL.

What about your father in law? https://t.co/7G4thyk6Sx — Kelly H (@zhsy00001) June 19, 2019

“Deserves”

Like it’s his to give — Michael Parrish (@Darjok64) June 19, 2019

The Dem candidates want so badly for that to be the case.