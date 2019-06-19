We’re now in the midst of over 20 Democrats clamoring for progressive accolades, which means that the class warfare will be ramping up even more. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is one of the candidates who is trying to out-progressive the others:

From the Free Beacon:

Former Texas congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke suggested no one deserves to have a billion dollars during an interview with the New York Times.

“I don’t know that anyone deserves to have a billion dollars,” O’Rourke told the Times when asked if anyone deserves to have that much money.

And we all know who wants to decide who “deserves” to have lots of money.

Trending

Perhaps O’Rourke should tell that to some of the Democrats’ mega-donors, and maybe even select members of the family.

LOL.

The Dem candidates want so badly for that to be the case.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBeto O'Rourkebillionaires