Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on ABC News’ “This Week” yesterday for about an 18-minute interview:

Color former Obama adviser David Axelrod impressed:

Just watched @AOC on @ThisWeekABC. It is not an accident that she has risen to prominence. She is very smart, very disciplined and very compelling. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 16, 2019

“Smart” and “disciplined”? Maybe it helped that she wasn’t really challenged on anything:

ABC News’ interview with Ocasio-Cortez was pathetic In the 18+ minute interview, Jonathan Karl only asked AOC 1 question about her far-left ideology: whether Jeff Bezos should be a billionaire Karl didn’t even bring up AOC sabotaging the Amazon deal Total fluff interview — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 16, 2019

I don’t agree much with Christie these days. But that @ThisWeekABC interview of @AOC was mostly a very long softball waste of time. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 16, 2019

The MSM comes through for the Dems yet again!

It’s Father’s Day, not April Fools. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 16, 2019

LOL.