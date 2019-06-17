Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on ABC News’ “This Week” yesterday for about an 18-minute interview:
Color former Obama adviser David Axelrod impressed:
Just watched @AOC on @ThisWeekABC. It is not an accident that she has risen to prominence. She is very smart, very disciplined and very compelling.
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 16, 2019
“Smart” and “disciplined”? Maybe it helped that she wasn’t really challenged on anything:
ABC News’ interview with Ocasio-Cortez was pathetic
In the 18+ minute interview, Jonathan Karl only asked AOC 1 question about her far-left ideology: whether Jeff Bezos should be a billionaire
Karl didn’t even bring up AOC sabotaging the Amazon deal
Total fluff interview
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 16, 2019
I don’t agree much with Christie these days. But that @ThisWeekABC interview of @AOC was mostly a very long softball waste of time.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 16, 2019
The MSM comes through for the Dems yet again!
It’s Father’s Day, not April Fools.
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 16, 2019
LOL.