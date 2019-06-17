Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on ABC News’ “This Week” yesterday for about an 18-minute interview:

Color former Obama adviser David Axelrod impressed:

“Smart” and “disciplined”? Maybe it helped that she wasn’t really challenged on anything:

The MSM comes through for the Dems yet again!

LOL.

