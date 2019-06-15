Now that Canada has banned single-use plastic containers, a supermarket in that country has taken things to the next level with these attempts to shame shoppers who don’t bring reusable bags:

Supermarket hopes to cut waste by shaming customers with embarrassing plastic bags https://t.co/cHPuSYZ1lP #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/DNwAhQu7Nk — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) June 13, 2019

A supermarket is publicly shaming customers in an attempt to stop them from using single-use plastic bags pic.twitter.com/kEtozHQnFq — The Guardian (@guardian) June 11, 2019

Wow, things have escalated quickly.

Or they could just offer paper bags. What is with liberals and their desire to shame everyone? https://t.co/baD8NgTCXi — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 15, 2019

It’s just what they do, and even AOC might approve of the supermarket’s strategy. However, this approach could backfire:

Unintended consequences in 3, 2, … — Lee Bailiff (@ProfBailiff) June 15, 2019

can’t wait to see this backfire — ahauntedyak (@ahauntedyak) June 14, 2019

There are people who would like to see this approach taken by stores in the U.S., but first it should be thought through, because the “backfire” factor is high:

I would buy many packages of gum and put each one into its own bag because those look hilarious. https://t.co/5eFaTovq1H — Not Jim Ardis (@NotPeoriaMayor) June 15, 2019

I would pay extra for these bags. https://t.co/cHDAnEWYHo — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 15, 2019

This would have zero effect on me. https://t.co/gYHmrTALAg — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 15, 2019

Hilarious. I want every one. https://t.co/xxdNZIYMH8 — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) June 15, 2019

This will only increase demand for these bags https://t.co/jm5du6kond — It's Just Raleigh™ (@ItsJustRaleigh) June 15, 2019

Do they realise some people will probably end up using more plastic bags so they can 'collect 'em all'? (Yes, I am taking about me.) https://t.co/zBcVlEt9s1 — Paul Burley (@burgerhewrote) June 15, 2019

I'll bet these become collector items. https://t.co/YlJ5HJooqc — Winterbrah 🌐 (@john_winterburn) June 15, 2019

They're just creating collectibles. — Dylan A. Kent (@dylanakent) June 13, 2019

People will keep using them till they've collected the complete set. https://t.co/mp0kDQfePR — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) June 15, 2019

These are hilarious. I'll take two of each! https://t.co/MB0GGXRUff — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) June 14, 2019

Any followers near this supermarket? I would love one of each … let me know. lol https://t.co/5rFeqAWnBU — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 15, 2019

I want those bags so hard. I would drive so far to shop there. — Sheppey (@Sh3ppey) June 15, 2019

Hmm. Maybe that was the store’s plan the whole time!