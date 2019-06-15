O.J. Simpson has been trending most of the day after he made it known that he’d joined Twitter late last night, and in his first tweet he explained that he’s “got a little getting even to do.”

Tariq Nasheed explained why it’s a “good thing”:

You might not find this hard to believe, but Nasheed’s not managing to convince many:

Only time will tell on this one:

LOL.

