O.J. Simpson has been trending most of the day after he made it known that he’d joined Twitter late last night, and in his first tweet he explained that he’s “got a little getting even to do.”

Tariq Nasheed explained why it’s a “good thing”:

OJ Simpson has announced he has a twitter account. That’s good, because many white media outlets are spreading lies about the trial from the 90’s. These outlets like leaving out the fact that OJ was framed by white supremacist officers , and OJ was CORRECTLY found innocent — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 15, 2019

You might not find this hard to believe, but Nasheed’s not managing to convince many:

🤣😂🤣😂🤣👆Mkkay… — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) June 15, 2019

I know we gotta stand up for our people lol but we all know OJ did it https://t.co/zApfxOIWmd — Brandon Horseman (@_DiscreteView) June 15, 2019

ok buddy — Teamo (@ayyteamo) June 15, 2019

Once again Tariq coming through with the comedy gold. https://t.co/5o0hjEb3Ms — RIP TotalBiscuit (@Alberio) June 15, 2019

You really believe this LOL https://t.co/gZM7XmHHLm — baby girl 🥰 (@ajaforexample) June 15, 2019

No one is purposely this stupid. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/yKyp6YHu2z — Aaron et politica ingenio 🇺🇸 (@peekaso) June 15, 2019

LMAOO. That man is guilty asf. https://t.co/nqLXBPKvhe — 𝒥𝑒𝓈𝓈 ♕ (@J_Exclusiveee) June 15, 2019

Are we sure this isn’t a parody account? https://t.co/EgSEQtND2G — J (@Kudzu81) June 15, 2019

Only time will tell on this one:

When you really want to be OJ's first ever RT. https://t.co/KpQ7Al9j9Y — J (@1000Steps) June 15, 2019

LOL.