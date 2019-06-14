As you’re well aware, there are many congressional Democrats and anti-Trump Resistance people in the entertainment industry (Rob Reiner, etc.) who have been demanding that Nancy Pelosi start impeachment hearings. Add singer John Legend to the list:
There was an assault on our democracy by the Russians. That has been clearly proven by our intelligence community. @realDonaldTrump’s invitation of further attacks is dangerous & a violation of his oath of office.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 13, 2019
Please start impeachment hearings
— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 13, 2019
It has to be asked:
For what exactly?
— Pete Mc (@MeanMrPete) June 14, 2019
We’re sure they’ll think of something!
Impeach for what? Try it and ensure a #trump2020 victory
— 30a.TV @30abuzz (@30abuzz) June 14, 2019
By all means, knock yourself https://t.co/igx0kmBS7e’re just gonna guarantee his re-election, losing the house and more senate seats.
— Jeff Bird (@BirdBir86) June 14, 2019
SHH! Don’t tell him.