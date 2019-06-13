President Trump’s answer to George Stephanopoulos’ hypothetical question about what he’d do if he were approached by a foreign figure bearing oppo research on his 2020 opponent caused immediate alarm on the Left and among the media. That hypothetical, when compared to reality, left Mollie Hemingway scratching her head, and Dan Bongino also joined in on the eye rolling:

Media Lunatic Logic: Listening to political information from foreign govts – Unforgivable. Hillary actively seeking out Russian disinformation by paying foreigners for it – A-Okay. #Idiots — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 13, 2019

The media have had quite a selective awakening since January of 2017!

Most people don't know about the second point because the MSM will not report it. — Randall A. Naccari (@rallenac) June 13, 2019

More hypocritcal idiocy, courtesy of @TheDemocrats. These people have zero self-awareness. https://t.co/lRbvY22jh6 — Manny Magno✝️ (@mmagno_63) June 13, 2019

