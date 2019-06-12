Bill Maher was on with Chris Cuomo last night, and the host of HBO’s “Real Time” expressed a concern about President Trump:

"If he loses… he won't go. I've been saying that since before he got elected." "Real Time" host Bill Maher warns @ChrisCuomo that President Trump may not leave the White House is he loses the presidential election in 2020, saying it's something we have to worry about. pic.twitter.com/znTRm3yyO7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 12, 2019

That’s of course a hypothetical, but has anybody on the Resistance side been paying attention to what’s been happening in real life?

Maybe, if he’s a real sore loser denying election results, he’ll go around saying “resist” and “not my president” and sell books from a Costco. — Razor (@hale_razor) June 12, 2019

You mean like Clinton and Abrams? — Cynthia Winstead (@WinsteadCynthia) June 12, 2019

You mean like how Hillary lost yet you keep denying it? — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 12, 2019

Yeah, maybe something like that.

Lol. Remember when the same dude said Trump wouldn’t accept the results of the election if he lost, then Hillary lost and he spent the next three years denying the results of the elections?? — Simon (@footepartyof6) June 12, 2019

It’s nothing short of amazing.

Its Hillary Clinton and the Democrats that still won't accept the results of the 2016 election. https://t.co/JilCwR0SqI — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@RealMarkKennedy) June 12, 2019

Stacey Abrams unavailable for comment….. — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) June 12, 2019

Hillary and Dems took the loss so well that we’ve heard #Resist #NotMyPresident for 3 years! Obama set the Russia collusion narrative as a means to obstruct Trump’s Presidency from day one. Stacy Abrams still thinks she’s the Governor of Georgia. Spare us. @CuomoPrimeTime https://t.co/0QqNAlTndj — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) June 12, 2019

You must be talking about Hillary…she has yet to leave🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — TimGS (@bearboy53154) June 12, 2019

Kinda like how we had to worry whether Democrats would accept the 2016 election results… — Tom Gray (@tgraypin) June 12, 2019

The first thing TDS does is strip its victim of any self-awareness.

How irresponsible of you to push nonsense like this out. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 12, 2019

This isn't a news outlet. It's like Soviet propaganda for morons. https://t.co/9uQ7lr5i49 — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 12, 2019

Ironic, no?