If Democrat presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell’s “we are all the Avengers” comment wasn’t cringe-y enough, watch his attempt to turn “bold without the bull” into an applause line in Iowa:
Democrat presidential candidate Eric Swalwell: “I will be bold without the bull”
Swalwell pauses, appearing to expect applause from the audience
No one claps pic.twitter.com/Z8OFMONQBZ
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 9, 2019
OOF!
I think Swalwell (seen here waiting for applause that didn't come) was added to the primary contest purely for my personal entertainment. pic.twitter.com/mVrHVlbVlL
— Ben (@BenHowe) June 10, 2019
Are you not entertained!?
Brutal.
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 9, 2019
And then some.
So cringe worthy. His face, he was so proud of himself. Bless his heart. 😂🤣😂😂🤣
— sarainitaly🌷🍓🌷🍓 (@sarainitaly) June 9, 2019
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) June 9, 2019
The crickets were so loud.
Eric Nukem having some troubles
— Anton Pagi (@AntonPagi) June 9, 2019
How long can this “campaign” continue? A definite Jeb vibe was spotted:
“Please clap” https://t.co/og72fdwJO7
— Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) June 10, 2019
Please clap https://t.co/0rFcjMTbju
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 9, 2019
"I feel you, my brother"-Jeb, probably. https://t.co/KvksGcF5px
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) June 10, 2019
That's painful to watch… if only he had said 'please clap' https://t.co/50EtgCR3NG
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 10, 2019
His very own “please clap” moment. https://t.co/2ZK5weJ0Wo
— HR PuffnStuff (@PuffnstuffJr) June 9, 2019
Confirmed: Swalwell’s presidential campaign status has been elevated to “total train wreck.”
“Can I speak to your male superior.” https://t.co/asj5iZMzC5
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2019