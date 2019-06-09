If Democrat presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell’s “we are all the Avengers” comment wasn’t cringe-y enough, watch his attempt to turn “bold without the bull” into an applause line in Iowa:

OOF!

Are you not entertained!?

And then some.

The crickets were so loud.

How long can this “campaign” continue? A definite Jeb vibe was spotted:

Confirmed: Swalwell’s presidential campaign status has been elevated to “total train wreck.”

LOL.

Tags: 2020 electionDemocratsEric Swalwell