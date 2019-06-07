President Trump was in Europe yesterday for observances of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and Axios tweeted this photo of a proclamation signed by world leaders including Trump:
President Trump puts his autograph up top when 15 world leaders sign a D-Day proclamation at a ceremony in Portsmouth, England. (Photo: Kerry Davies/AFP/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/FLUOHMiBtm
— Axios (@axios) June 7, 2019
Right there at the top!
'MERICA https://t.co/sOHBItLCa7
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019
JUST LIKE JOHN HANCOCK https://t.co/DxkeIjwsBF
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 7, 2019
LOL.
Classic Trump.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 7, 2019
— Jared Davis (@JaredDa79368581) June 7, 2019
Two time world champs!
— Norman Hand (@norman_hand) June 7, 2019
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 7, 2019
He Hancocked that thing!!!
— Chris Cline (@1000thghostauto) June 7, 2019
People gasp at the stupidest things.
— Jamey (@Olmedic) June 7, 2019
Speaking of gasping, there was plenty. And these are just the blue checks:
Such insolence. It’s embarrassing for the United States. https://t.co/8w09Hn2TFm
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 7, 2019
My kids know better than the Toddler-in-Chief. What an embarrassment.🙄 https://t.co/guzNMX3vYp
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) June 7, 2019
Heads up to psychology textbook editors:
I fully expect to see this photo heading up the section about narcissism. https://t.co/2pktyuVOk0
— Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) June 7, 2019
It’s everly little thing that offends. https://t.co/S99s5WL1mu
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 7, 2019
Every time you think Trump can’t be more narcissistic…. https://t.co/XDxMmrPUb2
— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) June 7, 2019
Narcissistic personality disorder, exhibit #5497 https://t.co/1sheClUwWS
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) June 7, 2019
I don’t think we will ever see a bottom with this President. https://t.co/DFryBwmVqL
— David Weissman🏳️🌈 (@davidmweissman) June 7, 2019
Obama’s former WH photographer weighed in:
He thinks the D in D-Day is for Donald. https://t.co/QKuTngRQZ6
— Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) June 7, 2019
Somebody longs for the Oval Office humility of President Selfie-Stick.