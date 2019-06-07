President Trump was in Europe yesterday for observances of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and Axios tweeted this photo of a proclamation signed by world leaders including Trump:

President Trump puts his autograph up top when 15 world leaders sign a D-Day proclamation at a ceremony in Portsmouth, England. (Photo: Kerry Davies/AFP/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/FLUOHMiBtm — Axios (@axios) June 7, 2019

Right there at the top!

JUST LIKE JOHN HANCOCK https://t.co/DxkeIjwsBF — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 7, 2019

LOL.

Classic Trump. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 7, 2019

Two time world champs! — Norman Hand (@norman_hand) June 7, 2019

He Hancocked that thing!!! — Chris Cline (@1000thghostauto) June 7, 2019

People gasp at the stupidest things. — Jamey (@Olmedic) June 7, 2019

Speaking of gasping, there was plenty. And these are just the blue checks:

Such insolence. It’s embarrassing for the United States. https://t.co/8w09Hn2TFm — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 7, 2019

My kids know better than the Toddler-in-Chief. What an embarrassment.🙄 https://t.co/guzNMX3vYp — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) June 7, 2019

Heads up to psychology textbook editors: I fully expect to see this photo heading up the section about narcissism. https://t.co/2pktyuVOk0 — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) June 7, 2019

It’s everly little thing that offends. https://t.co/S99s5WL1mu — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 7, 2019

Every time you think Trump can’t be more narcissistic…. https://t.co/XDxMmrPUb2 — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) June 7, 2019

Narcissistic personality disorder, exhibit #5497 https://t.co/1sheClUwWS — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) June 7, 2019

I don’t think we will ever see a bottom with this President. https://t.co/DFryBwmVqL — David Weissman🏳️‍🌈 (@davidmweissman) June 7, 2019

Obama’s former WH photographer weighed in:

He thinks the D in D-Day is for Donald. https://t.co/QKuTngRQZ6 — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) June 7, 2019

Somebody longs for the Oval Office humility of President Selfie-Stick.