Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who is also running for the Dems’ 2020 nomination (currently polling at around 1 percent), called on the DNC to hold a “climate debate,” and his request was denied:

Inslee’s Twitter bio says he’s “running for president to defeat climate change,” so naturally Al Gore and his accountant are behind that goal 100 percent. But Gore had some criticism for the DNC giving a thumbs-down to Inslee’s request:

As if the Dems could possibly sound more apocalyptic. After all, hasn’t everybody already been killed off by tax cuts and net neutrality repeal?

Watching the Dems try to sound the alarm even louder should be amazing.

Unless Gore took a rowboat to Australia this month:

And naturally “The Gore Effect” played an important role:

Tags: Al GoreClimate changeDNCglobal warmingJay Inslee