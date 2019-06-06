Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who is also running for the Dems’ 2020 nomination (currently polling at around 1 percent), called on the DNC to hold a “climate debate,” and his request was denied:

Today, my team received a call from the Democratic National Committee letting us know that they will not host a #ClimateDebate. pic.twitter.com/uqla9oabbJ — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 5, 2019

Further, they explained that if we participated in anyone else's climate debate, we will not be invited to future debates. This is deeply disappointing. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 5, 2019

Inslee’s Twitter bio says he’s “running for president to defeat climate change,” so naturally Al Gore and his accountant are behind that goal 100 percent. But Gore had some criticism for the DNC giving a thumbs-down to Inslee’s request:

It's a mistake for the @DNC to refuse to hold a #ClimateDebate, on the most critical issue of this election. Why wouldn't the party listen to its voters and give a platform to Dem candidates' ideas on the #1 issue, to contrast with this President's denial? — Al Gore (@algore) June 6, 2019

As if the Dems could possibly sound more apocalyptic. After all, hasn’t everybody already been killed off by tax cuts and net neutrality repeal?

Attention all Dem candidates: Please pound the table about the alleged "climate crisis" as much as humanly possible. https://t.co/Q7S7anuAC2 — Tom Nelson (@tan123) June 6, 2019

Looks like they’ll have to turn the alarmism knob up to 11. What’s next I wonder? My moneys on “Climate Apocalypse”. — Del Acqs ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CarlClw6) June 6, 2019

Watching the Dems try to sound the alarm even louder should be amazing.

When you live your life as simply as I live mine, then I'll start to worthy about your predictions. Until then, my running total of private jet trips sits at: 0 — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) June 6, 2019

Unless Gore took a rowboat to Australia this month:

Former US Vice President Al Gore has lit a fuse on Queensland's Climate Change debate https://t.co/qPi0VCrWhg — 10 News First Queensland (@10NewsFirstQLD) June 5, 2019

And naturally “The Gore Effect” played an important role: