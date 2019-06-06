Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been spending a considerable amount of time lecturing corporations like McDonald’s and Walmart about the wages they pay their employees, but now Vox Media has garnered his attention after a writers walkout:

I stand in solidarity with @vox_union (@WGAEast) fighting for a fair contract. https://t.co/BzJx96YOB9 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 6, 2019

It’s escalating! At this point is there any way it can culminate in anything other than Vox Media replacing many writers with progressive hot take kiosks?

And the union leadership must appreciate the boost from Bernie: