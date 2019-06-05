The career of celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, once the super-darling of the anti-Trump (and anti-Kavanaugh) Resistance, continues its downward spiral:

From The Hill:

The State Bar of California has reportedly asked the State Bar Court to place Stormy Daniels’s former lawyer Michael Avenatti on involuntary inactive enrollment to keep him from practicing law in the state and could move to disbar him. The Associated Press reported Monday that the bar said it expects to eventually disbar Avenatti, which he will fight. Avenatti has 10 days to respond to the bar’s request and seek a hearing, according to the news outlet.

Remember how often this guy was featured as an expert analyst (and possible presidential material) on CNN (and MSNBC as well)?

And now CNN has moved away from Avenatti and has been featuring Michael Wolff. Apparently they’re never going to learn.

CNN’s Brian Stelter was among those in the media excited by the possibility:

