Yesterday during Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s town hall on Fox News, the Democrat candidate for president was asked about abortion comments that have come from politicians on her side of the aisle, and that immediately caused her to address… how much she doesn’t like Fox News:

Trending

It didn’t take long at all for Gillibrand’s campaign to try to rake in a few dollars off what Chris Wallace told her, in an obvious effort to appeal to the Dems’ liberal base that abhors Fox News:

Well, that’s… something.

What actually took place runs a distant second to what Gillibrand wants to make it out to be.

The Democrat 2020 polls don’t seem to be reflecting Gillibrand’s latest direct defiance of Fox News yet, but we’ll see:

But the world will always have the tote bag to remember her campaign.

And it still won’t go viral. Not even with our help.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignChris Wallacefox newsKirsten Gillibrand