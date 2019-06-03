Yesterday during Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s town hall on Fox News, the Democrat candidate for president was asked about abortion comments that have come from politicians on her side of the aisle, and that immediately caused her to address… how much she doesn’t like Fox News:

A *moment:* Gillibrand hits Fox on distorting abortion coverage of "infanticide." Wallace tells her that "not very polite" when they've given her this forum. She says she'll do it in a polite way. And continues on. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 2, 2019

At Fox News town hall, @SenGillibrand uses abortion question to stick it to the network. GILLIBRAND: “Fox News talked about infanticide. Infanticide doesn’t exist —“ WALLACE [interrupts]: “Senator, senator … we brought you here for an hour, we’re treating you very fairly.” pic.twitter.com/1Xw6XVJtg2 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 3, 2019

It didn’t take long at all for Gillibrand’s campaign to try to rake in a few dollars off what Chris Wallace told her, in an obvious effort to appeal to the Dems’ liberal base that abhors Fox News:

How hard is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand pushing her not "very polite" moment from her Fox News town hall? Her campaign just changed her Twitter bio to include it: pic.twitter.com/yeb2yko6D0 — Dan Merica (@merica) June 3, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand is now selling "not very polite" tote bags after comment from Chris Wallace https://t.co/QNJKmXK8vZ pic.twitter.com/fzxdVqRJxt — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) June 3, 2019

Ever been told you're not "polite?" We have something for you: https://t.co/Uu8TF0KhqQ pic.twitter.com/ERvJdEiqie — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 3, 2019

Well, that’s… something.

My head is exploding. Chris Wallace DID NOT SAY THAT. He said her sweeping comments about Fox News and abortion while on the network were “frankly, not very polite.” 🤯 https://t.co/OkfSxxbCIh — Roberto Sada (@RobertoCSada) June 3, 2019

What actually took place runs a distant second to what Gillibrand wants to make it out to be.

The Democrat 2020 polls don’t seem to be reflecting Gillibrand’s latest direct defiance of Fox News yet, but we’ll see:

This is what polling at 0% looks like. (For reference, Andrew Yang & Marianne Williamson are all polling higher than Gillibrand's RCP average.) https://t.co/0uZtZRB6yA — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 3, 2019

But the world will always have the tote bag to remember her campaign.

Senator Gillibrand is REALLLLLLLLY trying to make fetch happen https://t.co/oL3wHb4ghY — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 3, 2019

People do desperate things when they want to go viral… https://t.co/iwfTv01mUL — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) June 3, 2019

And it still won’t go viral. Not even with our help.