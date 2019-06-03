Hillary Clinton has presented yet another nominee for possible induction to the “You Should Sit This One Out” Hall of Fame:
I don't know who needs to hear this, but the president is not above the law.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 3, 2019
It’s always fun when Hillary Clinton forgets she’s Hillary Clinton.
So very rich.
Coming from you, this holds no weight. https://t.co/LwMphC8OhK
— Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) June 3, 2019
Also, Bill unavailable for comment at this time.
Including presidents who commit perjury when lying about their affairs? https://t.co/cqhTbRhq8h
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 3, 2019
Does Bill support this message? https://t.co/GGNenx560m
— Octavius Monk (@octaviusmonk1) June 3, 2019
::Crickets::
Neither is the former Secretary of State
— Thomas Wright (@thomaswright337) June 3, 2019
Somewhere in New York, Hillary is laughing out loud as her millennial staffer explains this meme and presses send on this overly calculated tweet https://t.co/AhEMZ8Tbp7
— Katie Leach (@KatieMLeach) June 3, 2019
Good lord this is unbelievably hypocritical https://t.co/cFQqRViKAW
— Ben (@MFFLReb) June 3, 2019
Lmao. You should sit this one out Hillary.
— MichaelJP2424 (@Michaeljp2424) June 3, 2019
Correct, but also your former President husband skated on perjury while in office. Maybe sit this one out?
— Joey V (@JoeyV_isions) June 3, 2019
Self-awareness just isn’t Hillary’s thing.