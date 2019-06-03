Hillary Clinton has presented yet another nominee for possible induction to the “You Should Sit This One Out” Hall of Fame:

It’s always fun when Hillary Clinton forgets she’s Hillary Clinton.

null

So very rich.

Trending

Also, Bill unavailable for comment at this time.

::Crickets::

Self-awareness just isn’t Hillary’s thing.

