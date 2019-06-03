Hillary Clinton has presented yet another nominee for possible induction to the “You Should Sit This One Out” Hall of Fame:

I don't know who needs to hear this, but the president is not above the law. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 3, 2019

It’s always fun when Hillary Clinton forgets she’s Hillary Clinton.

So very rich.

Coming from you, this holds no weight. https://t.co/LwMphC8OhK — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) June 3, 2019

Also, Bill unavailable for comment at this time.

Including presidents who commit perjury when lying about their affairs? https://t.co/cqhTbRhq8h — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 3, 2019

Does Bill support this message? https://t.co/GGNenx560m — Octavius Monk (@octaviusmonk1) June 3, 2019

::Crickets::

Neither is the former Secretary of State — Thomas Wright (@thomaswright337) June 3, 2019

Somewhere in New York, Hillary is laughing out loud as her millennial staffer explains this meme and presses send on this overly calculated tweet https://t.co/AhEMZ8Tbp7 — Katie Leach (@KatieMLeach) June 3, 2019

Good lord this is unbelievably hypocritical https://t.co/cFQqRViKAW — Ben (@MFFLReb) June 3, 2019

Lmao. You should sit this one out Hillary. — MichaelJP2424 (@Michaeljp2424) June 3, 2019

Correct, but also your former President husband skated on perjury while in office. Maybe sit this one out? — Joey V (@JoeyV_isions) June 3, 2019

Self-awareness just isn’t Hillary’s thing.