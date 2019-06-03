On Sunday we told you about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempt to brag about California to dunk on Trump that want bad:

California’s what happens when rights are respected. When work is rewarded. When nature’s protected. When diversity is celebrated and free markets are fair markets. We are nothing less than the progressive answer to a transgressive President. #CADEM19 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 1, 2019

The Heritage Foundation’s Amy Swearer had some rebuttals to the California governor:

Quick refresher. California: – has the lowest quality of life in the U.S. https://t.co/OguOxjVtl6 – is among the worst states for working women based on objective factors https://t.co/Qit0x5ijWz – is the 3rd least free state https://t.co/hhEw5Wfaza https://t.co/VMb1mb23kB — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2019

– is ranked by actual CEOs as the worst state to do business in https://t.co/0tG464GDtv – has the nation's highest rate of unsheltered homeless people https://t.co/zv0hYCxata – has the highest poverty rate in the U.S. https://t.co/cwTAFfnELz — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2019

– is the third least affordable state https://t.co/B7tDqVEMsh – ranks 37th in public education https://t.co/pHwdUXnF2X – has a literal poop crisis https://t.co/7kLSVrCksD – ranks 42nd among states in terms of best states for the middle class https://t.co/x214A0FLty — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2019

– is the fourth worst state for income equality https://t.co/nWtknhy2wU – has the worst air quality in the nation https://t.co/YgLk7qvF2G – imposes the fourth highest tax burden on its residents https://t.co/d5yfmwPXg0 — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2019

– ranks 40th in healthcare accessibility https://t.co/HQHfl3FPvc – is the third worst state for taxpayer return on investment https://t.co/Y7W20lrhJc – is basically fiscally insolvent and bad for business https://t.co/8t7cxsaoyM https://t.co/OZDc0CCGS8 — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) June 4, 2019

Well, there it is.

We don't deserve this thread—but we need it. https://t.co/q8qf1focL9 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 4, 2019

For every progressive in the country, our CA governor, @GavinNewsom, will be making a presidential run in 2024. You can take that to the bank. And here is what he has planned for YOU… https://t.co/mqPFRb2I9J — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 4, 2019

No thanks, Gov. Newsom.

***

Related:

‘Total lack of self-awareness, illustrated’: Gavin Newsom’s ‘homelessness task force’ in Calif. sends heads CRASHING to desks