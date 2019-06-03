Hey look, there’s another congressional Democrat who’s very troubled by AG Bill Barr’s investigation into the origins of the Russia “collusion” hoax:

Mark Warner says Barr has "little credibility" to review origins of Russia probe https://t.co/OP3Od4WDlx pic.twitter.com/n4bbzFp6jv — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2019

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway helped fill in some of the blanks in that headline:

Sen. Mark Warner, who has ties to dossier author Christopher Steele and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, is attempting to deter AG Barr's investigation into the hoax's origins and key players. https://t.co/El2X0mAvge — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 3, 2019

Many who have demanded “transparency” in previous years suddenly don’t seem to want everything exposed to sunlight. Go figure!

