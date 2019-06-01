As we told you earlier today, it didn’t take long for Bernie Sanders to attempt to link the horrific shooting in Virginia Beach to the NRA. Count Rep. Ilhan Omar among those who almost immediately unleashed the usual talking points:

I am outraged and heartbroken. How much longer will we ignore the pain of our communities? We need to immediately confront the power of the NRA and end the epidemic of gun violence in this country. https://t.co/tjWCPtC7B2 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 1, 2019

Pro-gun control Dems never waste any time, do they? But Dana Loesch had some questions:

This was a heinous tragedy. Your remarks move me to ask: What do 5 million members of the NRA have to do with this man’s crime? Was this man a card-carrying member? His purchases were legal, whose fault is that? Does he bear any blame at all? Serious questions. https://t.co/Y7LDftiCwZ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 1, 2019

That and so much more:

How much longer will we ignore the pain in our communities & deny people the right to defend themselves from an armed attacker? Seconds matter when police are only a few minutes away. Criminals want legal gun owners to hand over their guns instead of facing NRA members like me. https://t.co/SCdjeFcn06 — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) June 1, 2019

The NRA didn’t endorse this shooting, or any other shooting that has occurred. Why should they be blamed for it? — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) June 1, 2019

Narrator: She, like other progressives, don't really care at all, they only sees this as an opportunity. #SickPeople https://t.co/nftlRvaf0y — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 1, 2019

Is this the only right of mine that you wish to take away, or are there others? https://t.co/GAmSK9Q6Gf — 🇺🇸Thomas-S Fla🇺🇸 (@thomassfl) June 1, 2019

What does the NRA have to do with this shooting? #LiberalLogic — MauryO (@MauryO) June 1, 2019

Since this was a municipal building, I guess it would be safe to assume that it was a gun free zone or as most of us recognize them as criminal protection zones. Funny how they always target places full of unarmed people. Also why I avoid these areas. #dontbeavictim — Gregg Gardner (@GardnerGregg) June 1, 2019

And of course tweets like Omar’s bring with them the inevitable backfire: