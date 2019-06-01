We already know that former Obama administration officials, such as John Kerry, had contact with Iran even after President Trump took office. According to the Daily Beast, former Obama officials continue to deal with Iranian leaders in direct conflict with Trump administration goals:

A small group of former Obama administration officials reached out to their contacts in the Iranian government. Their message to Iran: Don’t take Trump’s bait. Stay calm. https://t.co/oYGHqR7XvZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 31, 2019

Former Obama officials have been working with Iran and friends on the Hill to isolate the Trump admin. Their most recent contacts were a couple weeks ago. They told @thedailybeast that them secretly talking to Iran is "normal" https://t.co/OcenW1KuMq — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 31, 2019

Wow.

1. This strikes me as highly inappropriate. Iran is an adversary of the US & any former officials should be coordinating their activities with State Department in advance of any discussions. And if they happen to run into an Iranian official they should be briefing State after https://t.co/VRGHhmQ360 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 31, 2019

2. In fact, any interactions with former administration officials with Iranian officials should be shared with the State Department. This isn't the equivalent of running into, let's say, Jordan's Ambassador to the United States. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 31, 2019

More from the Daily Beast:

As the Trump administration sent warplanes and an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf, a small group of former Obama administration officials reached out to their contacts in the Iranian government, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Their message to Iran: Don’t take Trump’s bait. Stay calm. Conversations between former Obama officials and Iranian government officials have been ongoing since November 2016. Zarif, who visits the U.S. every year for the U.N. General Assembly in New York, usually meets with lawmakers, think tanks, journalists, and former officials when he is in town. But the recent round of conversations, which took place over the phone and in person over the last two months, came as lines of communication between the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Europe and elsewhere, deteriorated.

We’re just guessing that if Republicans were having private talks with the Iranian regime while a Democrat was in the White House, these same Dems would be crying foul.

Sounds like a Logan Act violation! Commence the wiretaps. https://t.co/CQg4vsckib — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 31, 2019

Bring it on!

FBI better meet with every one of them under deceptive friendly pretenses, spring an interrogation on them, and then bring felony charges for any misstatement or misremembering of facts That’s the Sally Yates maneuver https://t.co/0ZUXLK9x6z — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 31, 2019

This is unprecedented. If Bush administration officials had done anything close to this to the Obama admin, DC would have had a meltdown. https://t.co/lx7o880pX4 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 31, 2019

That’s a certainty.

Treason. — Brent Simmons (@BrentSi40835630) June 1, 2019

Dems would definitely be using the “T”-word if the tables were turned.

Yet our intel agencies won’t provide “surveillance” on them? Oh yeah, I forgot, they only spy on Conservatives. — RickJohnsen (@RickJohnsen2) June 1, 2019

Can't use Logan Act if they are Dems or work for Obama, only on Repubs. Look it up. — GeneralKlytus (@KlytusGeneral) June 1, 2019

Yes, we forgot. *Eye roll*