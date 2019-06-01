We already know that former Obama administration officials, such as John Kerry, had contact with Iran even after President Trump took office. According to the Daily Beast, former Obama officials continue to deal with Iranian leaders in direct conflict with Trump administration goals:

Wow.

Trending

More from the Daily Beast:

As the Trump administration sent warplanes and an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf, a small group of former Obama administration officials reached out to their contacts in the Iranian government, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Their message to Iran: Don’t take Trump’s bait. Stay calm.

Conversations between former Obama officials and Iranian government officials have been ongoing since November 2016. Zarif, who visits the U.S. every year for the U.N. General Assembly in New York, usually meets with lawmakers, think tanks, journalists, and former officials when he is in town.

But the recent round of conversations, which took place over the phone and in person over the last two months, came as lines of communication between the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Europe and elsewhere, deteriorated.

We’re just guessing that if Republicans were having private talks with the Iranian regime while a Democrat was in the White House, these same Dems would be crying foul.

Bring it on!

That’s a certainty.

Dems would definitely be using the “T”-word if the tables were turned.

Yes, we forgot. *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #PalletOfCashBarack ObamaBen RhodesDonald TrumpIranIran dealJohn Kerry