As you might already know, Netflix has made it clear they will consider pulling all production from the state of Georgia if the “heartbeat” bill becomes law. Not unlike the awkward snags that Disney has hit, Netflix is tripping all over their own virtue signaling with what they’re doing elsewhere in the world:

Via the Daily Caller:

Netflix is working on its third Arabic original, titled “Paranormal,” Variety reports. The show will be based on a series of Arabic horror books written by Egyptian author, Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, according to Variety. The show will be produced in Egypt, where abortion is punishable by imprisonment in almost all circumstances, according to the Pew Research Center.

“Paranormal” is the most recent three Netflix original series to be set and produced in the Middle East.

Well isn’t that special?

Trending

Netflix may come to regret getting involved in attempting to placate the Left before it’s all over.

***

Related:

Stacey Abrams wants Georgia’s heartbeat law stopped to ‘protect women,’ save jobs from Disney & Netflix productions

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionheartbeat lawNetflixpro-choicePro-life