As you might already know, Netflix has made it clear they will consider pulling all production from the state of Georgia if the “heartbeat” bill becomes law. Not unlike the awkward snags that Disney has hit, Netflix is tripping all over their own virtue signaling with what they’re doing elsewhere in the world:

>> @netflix Continues Production In Egypt, Where Abortion Is Illegal, While Considering Georgia Boycott Over Heartbeat Bill https://t.co/LpLL4OIQVt — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 30, 2019

Via the Daily Caller:

Netflix is working on its third Arabic original, titled “Paranormal,” Variety reports. The show will be based on a series of Arabic horror books written by Egyptian author, Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, according to Variety. The show will be produced in Egypt, where abortion is punishable by imprisonment in almost all circumstances, according to the Pew Research Center. “Paranormal” is the most recent three Netflix original series to be set and produced in the Middle East.

Well isn’t that special?

whats that saying about "if it weren't for Double standards some people would have no standards at all" — Tijuana Slim (@TijuanaSlim) May 30, 2019

With Chelsea Clinton on the board. The hypocrisy of all this is too much. — AlexPKeatonLives (@AlexPKetinLives) May 30, 2019

The hypocrisy here by Hollywood is just stunning https://t.co/POio1I8ZGY — Betsy A Johnson (@Betsy_AJ) May 30, 2019

Next month on Netflix… hypocrisy 101: A documentary of the left. — Mr. Macy (@wmacy1028) May 30, 2019

Netflix may come to regret getting involved in attempting to placate the Left before it’s all over.

