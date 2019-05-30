As you’re well aware, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has faced some accusations this year, and there’s one person who has praised the accusers for coming forward: His wife, Jill:

Jill Biden praises "courage" of women who accused her husband of inappropriate touching https://t.co/OpFnJhdqaL pic.twitter.com/BejeRmg51I — The Hill (@thehill) May 30, 2019

From The Hill:

Former second lady Jill Biden on Wednesday praised the “courage” of women who spoke out about being uncomfortable after being touched by her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden. “It took a lot of courage for women to step forward and say, you know, you’re in my space, and Joe heard that,” Biden said while appearing on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Joe Biden said last month he’d change his ways, but as we told you earlier this week, that didn’t seem to last long.

Next time some goof tells you that Biden didn't do anything wrong tell them to ask his wife about it. https://t.co/Isd1X4XoOJ — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) May 30, 2019

Looks like his own wife may take him down lol — Bama19 (@Bama194) May 30, 2019

To be continued…