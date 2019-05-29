A Dayton, Ohio weatherman scolding viewers who called to complain about the interruption of “The Bachelorette” served as an inspiration for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to once again sound the alarm about her climate change warning, and then some:

This guy reminds me of every climate scientist warning people we have 12 years left to cut emissions in half before our future is irreversibly damaged & all the GOP wants to do is yell about communist cow farts “No! We’re not going back to the show!” https://t.co/CKpLKS9BuE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 29, 2019

Wow, there’s a lot there:

You are the Queen of the Self-Own. https://t.co/vpuzhveVdA — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 29, 2019

First of all, where would anybody have gotten that “cow farts” thing from?

Communist cow farts were a part of your Green New Deal, though. pic.twitter.com/M5pweWEgpg — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2019

But wait, there’s more!

First we only had 12 years left. Then we didn't. Now we only have 12 years left. You don't make any sense, but AT LEAST YOU'RE CONSISTENT. Note: If we've only got 12 years left, then maybe we should just forget about saving the earth and enjoy what time we have left.

:- #duh — Galt's Goat (@Red__Rover) May 29, 2019

She already said the 12 yrs were a joke and the gop was crazy for thinking it was true https://t.co/Dc2WNlZhmr — Zachary Errabey (@o_StunnaMan_x) May 29, 2019

Remember when Ocasio-Cortez mocked GOPers for making fun of her “12 years or else” warning?

This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and “fact check” it. Like the “world ending in 12 years” thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows. https://t.co/pmkwrdeAnq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2019

So which is it?

Does anybody take this woman seriously? — Julia Song (@newamerpolitics) May 29, 2019

Wait, I thought you were just kidding about the 12 years thing? Or did you forget you said you were kidding and we were racists for pointing out how silly it was? — Arthur Sido (@ArthurSido) May 29, 2019

We’re pretty confused right now too. But if you’re keeping score at home, the “12 years” thing is back in the game, and Joe Bastardi has something to say about that:

SO THE 12 YEARS IS NOT A JOKE? Have you actually ever bothered to look at facts, Please explain to us 1) Lack of linkage co2 to temps, 2 ) Climate deaths plummetting 3) World personal GDP, life expectancy skyrocketing 4) Food production skyrocketing,Every metric opposite pic.twitter.com/6DeRzdU5HL — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) May 29, 2019

But perhaps later this week AOC will be mocking Republicans who are currently mocking her latest warning.