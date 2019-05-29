A Dayton, Ohio weatherman scolding viewers who called to complain about the interruption of “The Bachelorette” served as an inspiration for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to once again sound the alarm about her climate change warning, and then some:

Wow, there’s a lot there:

First of all, where would anybody have gotten that “cow farts” thing from?

But wait, there’s more!

Remember when Ocasio-Cortez mocked GOPers for making fun of her “12 years or else” warning?

So which is it?

We’re pretty confused right now too. But if you’re keeping score at home, the “12 years” thing is back in the game, and Joe Bastardi has something to say about that:

But perhaps later this week AOC will be mocking Republicans who are currently mocking her latest warning.

