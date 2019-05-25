Former CIA Director John Brennan’s anti-Trump Twitter theatrics are well documented, but now that the Trump administration has said they will declassify material related to what sparked the beginning of the collusion hoax, Brennan turned to young people to deliver this message after the president tweeted a cartoon about him:

Young people everywhere: Please do not emulate Mr. Trump’s very immature behavior. Find others of honesty, integrity, & decency to be your role models. And always try to do what you know is the right thing, even when doing what is right is both unpopular & difficult. https://t.co/DptZcfk1Z1 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 24, 2019

Brennan might want to try and sit this one out and keep his head down in the coming days, weeks and months. Also, Dan Bongino had his own follow-up message for young people:

Young people everywhere. Please do not emulate John Brennan and use government power to crap on the Constitution and violate the civil rights of innocent Americans. And always try to do what you know is the right thing, even when doing what is right is both unpopular & difficult. https://t.co/FK4ILnAZD5 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 25, 2019

Ouch!

As the investigation into what got the “collusion” ball rolling ahead of the 2016 election ramps up, the level of projection from Brennan and others seems to be increasing as well.

