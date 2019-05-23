President Trump walking out of a meeting with Democrat leaders yesterday just a couple hours after Nancy Pelosi accused him of engaging in a “cover-up” has Sen. Dick Durbin saying it was all theatrics:

“We arrived on time as required or expected of us, and the President had choreographed this appearance where he gave a three or four minute speech … and walked out of the room,” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin says of the meeting at the White House yesterday pic.twitter.com/K4l32Sesnx — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2019

Give it a rest, Dick. And speaking of “choreographed”:

You left out the choreography 3 hours before the meeting that Nancy Pelosi put on, and made public. Quite frankly, you didn't deserve the 3 minutes you got. — Doug Parsons (@dougp1480) May 23, 2019

For that matter, the last two and a half years worth of “collusion” narrative has been choreographed.

Fascinating. Sadly, what’s choreographed is the spin between the media & members of the Democratic Party. — Phyllis Harding (@PhyllisH1) May 23, 2019

Well…..they’ve wasted enough of his time. Actually, they’ve wasted enough of America’s time with their idiotic circus. — 101 ARBN VET (@101ARBNVET) May 23, 2019

After all the coordinated rhetoric that’s come from the Democrat side regarding tax cuts, Kavanaugh, collusion and so much more, Durbin’s “choreographed” criticism is rich.