President Trump walking out of a meeting with Democrat leaders yesterday just a couple hours after Nancy Pelosi accused him of engaging in a “cover-up” has Sen. Dick Durbin saying it was all theatrics:

Give it a rest, Dick. And speaking of “choreographed”:

Trending

For that matter, the last two and a half years worth of “collusion” narrative has been choreographed.

After all the coordinated rhetoric that’s come from the Democrat side regarding tax cuts, Kavanaugh, collusion and so much more, Durbin’s “choreographed” criticism is rich.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerCNNDick DurbinDonald TrumpNancy Pelosi