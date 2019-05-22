As we told you yesterday, a law firm said that they would announce the findings of their investigation into a yearbook photo of a man in blackface next to a man in a Klan hood that was on Ralph Northam’s page. As it turned out, the law firm said they were unable to find enough information to be able to conclude that the man who is now governor of Virginia is in the photo. Northam took it as vindication:

NEW: @RalphNortham on EVMS investigation: "I am not in the racist and offensive photo that appears under my name in the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook." pic.twitter.com/Py04FsxtXN — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) May 22, 2019

Northam now claims definitively that it’s not him, in spite of past comments:

Those media sticklers for sudden love of fact-checking somehow keep forgetting to add.. "Despite admitting to being in the photograph…" pic.twitter.com/4xbolfEzuU — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 22, 2019

Oh well, time to move onhttps://t.co/w65CFIERij — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 22, 2019

Mollie Hemingway shares the reason it’s good news for Northam in light of his most recent denial:

The good news for Ralph Northam is that he is the one thing you need to be to get away with such an absurd statement without media destruction: a Democrat. https://t.co/diTOAj5p5h — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 22, 2019

And the news cycle will magically move on now:

He literally said he was in the photo the day it was released. — NICK DYER (@MrNickDyer) May 22, 2019

See also: Elizabeth Warren's Native American heritage. — Alice (@PrimetimePurity) May 22, 2019

Will Northam at least admit there’s a 1/1024th chance it’s him in the photo?