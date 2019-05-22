As we told you yesterday, a law firm said that they would announce the findings of their investigation into a yearbook photo of a man in blackface next to a man in a Klan hood that was on Ralph Northam’s page. As it turned out, the law firm said they were unable to find enough information to be able to conclude that the man who is now governor of Virginia is in the photo. Northam took it as vindication:

Northam now claims definitively that it’s not him, in spite of past comments:

Mollie Hemingway shares the reason it’s good news for Northam in light of his most recent denial:

And the news cycle will magically move on now:

Will Northam at least admit there’s a 1/1024th chance it’s him in the photo?

