As we told you earlier, President Trump’s infrastructure meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi didn’t last long because earlier in the day the House Speaker had accused the president of engaging in a “cover up” (of what we have no idea):

Pelosi and Schumer later criticized Trump for not being “bipartisan.” Kimberley Strassel summed up Pelosi’s morning this way:

It’s a total mystery to Pelosi! Or maybe it isn’t and Nancy’s as shameless as ever.

And tomorrow’s another day.

