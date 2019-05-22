There are literally dozens of possibilities when it comes to who will be the Democrats’ nominee in 2020, but based on the most recent happenings, Dennis Miller has an eye on one possibility:

I never really thought it was true until today but now I can actually say that I do believe Michael Avenatti should be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020. #DennisMillerOption — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) May 23, 2019

Hey, it could happen!

He fits the updated criteria. — Kendall (@keepitsocialatl) May 23, 2019

Hey, why not!?

Perfect candidate — John Pulley (@JWP524) May 23, 2019

That is a great idea!! pic.twitter.com/o8VQq3zvg7 — Mary Derabin (@MaryDerabin) May 23, 2019

***

