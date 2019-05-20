Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith announced during his commencement speech at Morehouse College that he would be paying off all the graduates’ student loan debt. Bernie Sanders took the opportunity to encourage more private charity. Just kidding — Sanders said that’s all something the government should be doing:

Bernie Sanders: "A very kind gentleman, a billionaire, forgave the debts of students at Morehouse. What he did was very generous, but the truth is that private charity alone is not going to solve a problem in which some 40 million Americans are struggling with right now." pic.twitter.com/4Ehq3sjiJ2 — The Hill (@thehill) May 20, 2019

Billionaire Robert F. Smith's gift to forgive the student debts of the graduating class of Morehouse College was extremely generous. But the student crisis will not be solved by charity. It must be addressed by governmental action. https://t.co/hnbVuscke6 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 20, 2019

There’s no act of private generosity that wouldn’t lead Bernie Sanders to use it as proof the government should be doing more:

We must not only make public colleges tuition-free, but we must substantially reduce student debt in this country. It is absolutely absurd that millions of Americans are paying off debts for decades because they got a higher education. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 20, 2019

Maybe before having the government pay off all student loan debt, Sen. Sanders could look into why people owe that much to some schools.

The socialism push at all costs by Sanders is dangerous for America. https://t.co/q5V4ZiJSeg — Julia corcoran (@Julia3420) May 20, 2019

No. Smith demonstrated a way that others can and will likely take. Essentially, he made it possible for the Morehouse men to pay it forward. That's something no government program can ever encourage. — Matt Keegan (@theautowriter) May 20, 2019

Why don’t you pitch in, Berns? — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) May 20, 2019

Maybe he could donate one of his houses.