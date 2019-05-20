Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith announced during his commencement speech at Morehouse College that he would be paying off all the graduates’ student loan debt. Bernie Sanders took the opportunity to encourage more private charity. Just kidding — Sanders said that’s all something the government should be doing:

There’s no act of private generosity that wouldn’t lead Bernie Sanders to use it as proof the government should be doing more:

Maybe before having the government pay off all student loan debt, Sen. Sanders could look into why people owe that much to some schools.

Maybe he could donate one of his houses.

Tags: Bernie SandersbillionairesMorehouse CollegeRobert F. Smith