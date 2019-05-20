Bill de Blasio’s presidential campaign has been off and limping for a few days now, but the NYC mayor’s already declared himself a threat to Trump’s hope of re-election while also trying desperately to make “Con Don” a thing:

The excitement is palpable and it definitely indicates a threat to Trump’s re-election:

After about an hour and a half, De Blasio was up to seven retweets, and an impressive ratio:

Sometimes we can’t help but think that Bill confuses mockery with “attacks”:

At the time this post was published, his tweet was up to nine retweets after almost two hours. Trump’s got to be getting nervous.

