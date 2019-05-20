Bill de Blasio’s presidential campaign has been off and limping for a few days now, but the NYC mayor’s already declared himself a threat to Trump’s hope of re-election while also trying desperately to make “Con Don” a thing:

#ConDon & Co keep on attacking me because they think I’m a threat. Well, guess what—I know a bully when I see one, and I’m not going anywhere. https://t.co/jteUZGxAPb — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) May 20, 2019

The excitement is palpable and it definitely indicates a threat to Trump’s re-election:

This seriously may be the most embarrassing showing for a Tweet by a "major" politician that I've ever seen. I've seriously seen city council candidates in small towns with more engagement than the mayor of New York City. I'm seriously embarrassed for you, Bill. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 21, 2019

He had 4 retweets after an hour. Come on guys, let's help him out with a comment or something. This is #cringeworthy. Pretty sure @realDonaldTrump starts around 400 retweets in the first couple of seconds after posting and goes up from there. pic.twitter.com/f5rThhdN6Y — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 21, 2019

After about an hour and a half, De Blasio was up to seven retweets, and an impressive ratio:

Sometimes we can’t help but think that Bill confuses mockery with “attacks”:

7 RT's in over an hour https://t.co/ofTu2071SY — Awakened Shinobi (@BrandonHathaw12) May 21, 2019

Damn bro, that twitter activity.

Sorry man, but you out. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 21, 2019

At the time this post was published, his tweet was up to nine retweets after almost two hours. Trump’s got to be getting nervous.