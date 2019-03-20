As we told you earlier, Hillary Clinton’s former Instagram and Snapchat staffer in 2016, John Buysse, said that the reason why Beto O’Rourke can post so many food photos from the campaign trail is because of, well, sexism basically:

Hillary Clinton's former Instagram guy says sexism is why Beto O'Rourke gets to post photos eating food https://t.co/qkSu7b2mfd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 20, 2019

I ran @HillaryClinton’s Instagram account for the 2016 campaign & you never saw posts like these from us because: 1) The reaction would have been absurdly sexist 2) There *aren’t* photos like this of HRC b/c she knew there are different rules for men & women running for office pic.twitter.com/bs4EbvIrep — John Buysse (@JohnBuysse) March 19, 2019

Here’s the O’Rourke tweet that got it all started:

Back in Wisconsin. Back at Culver's. pic.twitter.com/oNqHELSOh1 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 17, 2019

Tweeters noticed that there might be another reason Clinton never posted any photos like that:

Actually, there are no pictures on instagram of Hillary Clinton eating Culver’s in Wisconsin because she didn’t…. go to Wisconsin https://t.co/aMfmZjJ72t — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 20, 2019

No pictures of Hillary in Wisconsin might have been a bigger issue. — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) March 20, 2019

And also you can’t take a picture in Wisconsin if you’re not in Wisconsin — Pat (@beantown3) March 20, 2019

OUCH!

can’t get culver’s without visiting wisconsin either https://t.co/R2cBbxiEqZ — max (@rsmuckles) March 20, 2019

Quick question: Are there any posts on IG of Hillary in Wisconsin from the 2016 race? Or are only men allowed to post about that as well? https://t.co/v565Svz3F6 — Alex Z (@AlexNFlorida) March 20, 2019

Instead Hillary was just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids — which was some real social media genius. *Eye roll*