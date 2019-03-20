As we told you earlier, Hillary Clinton’s former Instagram and Snapchat staffer in 2016, John Buysse, said that the reason why Beto O’Rourke can post so many food photos from the campaign trail is because of, well, sexism basically:

Here’s the O’Rourke tweet that got it all started:

Tweeters noticed that there might be another reason Clinton never posted any photos like that:

OUCH!

Instead Hillary was just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids — which was some real social media genius. *Eye roll*

