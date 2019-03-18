A few days ago, The Federalist’s Sean Davis asked a question based on a Lisa Page transcript he tweeted that wasn’t visible to his followers:

Is @Twitter experimenting with shadow bans by deleting tweets so others can't see them, but keeping them visible to you while you're logged in? I had to re-publish my original Lisa Page transcript tweet because it was disappeared to everyone but me. pic.twitter.com/RugtpK2MYn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 12, 2019

Almost a week later, the mystery is solved with the help of an email from Twitter:

Twitter confirmed to me today via e-mail that it did shadowban one of my tweets about Lisa Page's congressional testimony in order to "keep people safe[.]" Twitter deliberately deleted the tweet/URL, yet kept it visible for me when I was logged in so I'd think it was still up. pic.twitter.com/Hs1z7H0xJn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 18, 2019

Twitter’s email to Davis said it was a mistake that was made out of an abundance of caution because heaven forbid people read that testimony:

Titter claimed in its e-mail to me that it "mistakenly remove[d]" a completely anodyne tweet about public congressional testimony, but didn't explain why it left the tweet–and metrics showing no engagement–visible to me when logged in. Is conning users a bug, or a feature? pic.twitter.com/bqtc8Klcam — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 18, 2019

Twitter gave me no notice or explanation when it shadowbanned one of my Tweets about Russian interference in our elections. But what's worse is how Twitter apparently gives its users the fraudulent impression that their tweets, which Twitter secretly bans, are still public. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 18, 2019

They do seem to have their priorities.