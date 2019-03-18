Democrat presidential candidate, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, was spotted on C-SPAN today talking about gun control. If you were wondering why your lie detector was buzzing, this was certainly part of the reason:

That left Dana Loesch and Stephen Gutowski rolling their eyes hard:

Dems like Gillibrand don’t seem interested in understanding the topic or speaking correctly about it because they’ve got a narrative to push.

