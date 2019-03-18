Democrat presidential candidate, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, was spotted on C-SPAN today talking about gun control. If you were wondering why your lie detector was buzzing, this was certainly part of the reason:

Gillibrand: Because the gun manufacturers only care about gun sales…they want to oppose universal background checks because they want to sell an assault rifle to a teenager in a Walmart. Or to someone on the terror watch list or to someone who's gravely mentally ill… pic.twitter.com/dsZivAiL4q — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 18, 2019

That left Dana Loesch and Stephen Gutowski rolling their eyes hard:

Senator Gillibrand giving a speach about gun control in C-SPAN right now and, I'm not exaggerating, everything she said was factually innacurate. She doesn't understand how the background check system works. Gets assault rifles wrong. Doesn't understand interstate gun sales. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 18, 2019

She talks about needing universal background checks because gun manufacturers want to sell assault rifles, new sales of which were banned in 1986, to teens at Walmart, which is already required under federal law to conduct background checks on all gun sales. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 18, 2019

Here's part of the clip I was just tweeting about. https://t.co/gqRi2ZPlSs — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 18, 2019

Literally nothing that Gillibrand is saying here is correct in any way. https://t.co/HJpGq7NtpE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 18, 2019

There is a reason why terminology is important: Existing law comes into play depending on that very terminology. If you truly care about the issue you’ll take the time to understand it and speak about it clearly and correctly. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 18, 2019

Dems like Gillibrand don’t seem interested in understanding the topic or speaking correctly about it because they’ve got a narrative to push.