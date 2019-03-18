As we told you earlier, Sen, Kirsten Gillibrand’s gun control diatribe was completely devoid of any facts, but her comments got even more shameless after insisting that #2A supporters — namely those who manufacture guns — don’t care about keeping guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them as long as it keeps them selling:

Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand claims without evidence that gun manfacturers oppose background checks because they want to sell guns to kids, terrorists, people who are gravely mentally ill, and violent convicted criminals. pic.twitter.com/mz0de0XWIl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 18, 2019

There’s so much “wrong” in that statement from Gillibrand that it must break some sort of record.

wow, why do politicos just make up crap as they go along? how can they even pass the mirror test with some of their rants. https://t.co/4K7dEU41tj — Tundra Tin Woodman (@tundragopher) March 18, 2019

How does she manage to get SOOO much wrong?! https://t.co/ZvDTYLHSxs — Tammy South-Price (@Saponi42071) March 18, 2019

Possibly because getting things right is an incredibly low priority when trying to win the Dem nomination.

Outright lies, what a joke. https://t.co/8fb1IkmR4D — JW Watch (@JW_Watch) March 18, 2019

That's what I looked for in a President… complete lies and scapegoating. Oh yes, the gun manufacturers "want" to sell to teenagers & people on terrorist watch lists… what a crock of BS… — O-Show (@SteveOHara7) March 18, 2019

The constant lying and hypocrisy about Gun Rights will lose out to the truth. Even without an honest media … I hope for all of our sakes https://t.co/XYkBNbiT06 — Don Fautt (@DFautt) March 18, 2019

Boy, the democrat party has taking lying to a WHOLE new level. There are laws on the books for everything she is saying and more, but she is saying it anyway. LOL I guess she can't run because her platform is already in place!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/7RvqFL5QIU — Mike Austin (@SGT_Mike_OEF) March 18, 2019

She won't let facts stand in the way of her pandering for votes. https://t.co/DzbC5oJZN1 — Day Williams (@Owlmanyeyes) March 18, 2019

Apparently not.