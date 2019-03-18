As we told you earlier, Sen, Kirsten Gillibrand’s gun control diatribe was completely devoid of any facts, but her comments got even more shameless after insisting that #2A supporters — namely those who manufacture guns — don’t care about keeping guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them as long as it keeps them selling:

There’s so much “wrong” in that statement from Gillibrand that it must break some sort of record.

Possibly because getting things right is an incredibly low priority when trying to win the Dem nomination.

Apparently not.

