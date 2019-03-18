Bernie Sanders is making another run at the Democrat nomination, but this time around he’s planning to do something a little better:

Oh Bernie, is that really necessary?

We’re surprised The Onion can still come up with any material:

Thanks, Sen. Sanders, but we’re all set on the socialism explanations.

However, if Sanders insists on explaining it some more, he got some help:

But thanks anyway, Bernie.

