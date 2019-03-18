Bernie Sanders is making another run at the Democrat nomination, but this time around he’s planning to do something a little better:

Bernie Sanders Pledges To Do A Better Job Of Explaining Socialism: https://t.co/IqVtu5GN6p pic.twitter.com/9IQrtKorAx — NH Public Radio (@nhpr) March 18, 2019

Oh Bernie, is that really necessary?

This reads like an Onion headline. https://t.co/EWZr5Cx8Nl — neontaster (@neontaster) March 18, 2019

We’re surprised The Onion can still come up with any material:

Yeah, it’s actually been both explained and demonstrated fairly well over the past century. No thanks. — drew breakey (@drewbreakey) March 18, 2019

This is money in the street. It's so worthless, it's not worth picking up. This is socialism. pic.twitter.com/DPcDtuZzwW — Richard (@fortydelta) March 18, 2019

I'm sure the Venezuelans will appreciate it. https://t.co/GTmPTd5lJL — 🇮🇳 the byker report (@bykerseven) March 18, 2019

He must stop sugarcoating this demoralizing political system with imaginary niceties. There’s nothing cute about government taking over the means of production, racism, confiscating private property, equitable sharing of misery, and yes, death. https://t.co/T38ivzRy52 — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 18, 2019

Thanks, Sen. Sanders, but we’re all set on the socialism explanations.

He does not really need to do a better job of explaining Socialism… We can see news from places like Venezuela and get all the "explanation" one wants… We're good. NO socialism in America. Period. — Politically Agnostic (@joeleyare) March 18, 2019

Save it, Castro and Maduro have already. — Billy Joe Remarkable, Ockham's Crowbar (@Harry_Bergeron) March 18, 2019

However, if Sanders insists on explaining it some more, he got some help:

"Well, you see, democratic socialism is different than plain ol' socialism because Democrats are at the top." https://t.co/sfZOCILFZf — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) March 18, 2019

You get to vote for people to take your stuff. Who can then keep taking your stuff at gun point. Fantastic! 🙄 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 18, 2019

But thanks anyway, Bernie.