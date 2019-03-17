The mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand has reinvigorated pro-gun control activists in the United States, and Dem presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has weighed in on the issue — specifically pertaining to the AR-15:

Beto O'Rourke: "If you own an AR-15, keep it. Continue to use it responsibly and safely. I just don't think that we need to sell anymore weapons of war into this public." pic.twitter.com/uqMA1jWOTf — The Hill (@thehill) March 17, 2019

The gun “expertise” on the Left never ceases to amaze.

Every time one of these political heroes opens their mouths they prove they have no business running other peoples lives. https://t.co/efillAFNya — TX Duck Rancher (@digitalcjc) March 17, 2019

And this is the kind of progressive attempt to play things down the middle that could spell all kinds of backfire:

it takes a special man to alienate both sides of the gun debate in two sentences. https://t.co/rRUCMUJXx6 — Just Karl (@justkarl) March 17, 2019

And there's the moment where Beto lost the primary. https://t.co/PuWILan8mY — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) March 17, 2019

Lmao literally how to get both sides to hate you https://t.co/zELSTteipQ — (((space))) (@only_clickbait) March 17, 2019

And we can look forward to the upcoming Democrat primary season as an opportunity for the candidates to display just how ignorant they are about guns and law-abiding citizens who own them, all while hoping criminals will obey more laws.

I’m pretty sure AR-15s aren’t used in war. https://t.co/5SB5gIE0he — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) March 17, 2019

"will blow a hole through your back the size of an orange" Sheesh Devin Kelly was confronted by Stephen Willeford armed with an AR-15. Kelly had no orange sized exit wounds, he was stopped though. — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) March 17, 2019

The AR-15 is not a weapon of war. No soldier in any army would use it as it is semi, not fully automatic. AR does not stand for Assault Rifle, it is an abbreviation for the name of the original manufacturer. These simple facts seem to be beyond the comprehension of politicians https://t.co/yGNDFSdcet — John Busch (@johnabusch) March 17, 2019

I love when they say things like that.

“You’ll be allowed to keep your guns.” Look dork, you aren’t the one who gets to decide whether or not I have permission to defend my home from tyrants. I’ll keep it because nobody is going to take it from me. https://t.co/3QjdL1xhTd — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 17, 2019

One thing’s for sure:

These Dems sell more guns than the NRA https://t.co/cmoNRep7VQ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 17, 2019

Is this dope running for President or Gun Salesman of the Decade? Because Obama still holds that distinction. Also, no one asked for @BetoORourke’s permission to keep guns. We’ll all do that anyway. https://t.co/pX4qc0n11e — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) March 17, 2019

Barack Obama was an unofficial Gun Salesman of the Year for a few years running, and other Dems are competing to take his place.