The mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand has reinvigorated pro-gun control activists in the United States, and Dem presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has weighed in on the issue — specifically pertaining to the AR-15:

The gun “expertise” on the Left never ceases to amaze.

And this is the kind of progressive attempt to play things down the middle that could spell all kinds of backfire:

Trending

And we can look forward to the upcoming Democrat primary season as an opportunity for the candidates to display just how ignorant they are about guns and law-abiding citizens who own them, all while hoping criminals will obey more laws.

One thing’s for sure:

Barack Obama was an unofficial Gun Salesman of the Year for a few years running, and other Dems are competing to take his place.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #2a2nd AmendmentAR-15Beto O'Rourkegun control